Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

