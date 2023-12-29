Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PARA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.