Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Critical Survey

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.76 Sow Good $430,000.00 140.93 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Sow Good -169.89% -504.40% -111.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxus Acquisition and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Sow Good on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

