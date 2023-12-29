OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.