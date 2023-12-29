OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
