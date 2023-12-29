O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $941.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $957.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

