Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $108.77 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.