OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL opened at $5.67 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

