Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Onex Trading Up 11.2 %

ONEXF stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

