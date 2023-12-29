ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 162.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

