Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

