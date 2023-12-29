Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

