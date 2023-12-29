OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $52.03.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
