OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.