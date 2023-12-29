Omkaram Nalamasu Sells 23,228 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.