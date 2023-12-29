Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head to Head Survey

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Old Mutual shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Mutual and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 6.05 Midwest $30.05 million 3.36 $7.14 million ($2.50) -10.80

Analyst Ratings

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Old Mutual. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Mutual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Mutual and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Mutual 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old Mutual currently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,585.85%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.42%. Given Old Mutual’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old Mutual is more favorable than Midwest.

Profitability

This table compares Old Mutual and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A Midwest -10.17% 44.85% 0.54%

Summary

Midwest beats Old Mutual on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. As of December 21, 2023, Midwest Holding Inc. was taken private.

