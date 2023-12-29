Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

ODFL stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

