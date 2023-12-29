Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

