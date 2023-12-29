Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $275,244 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.06.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $167.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

