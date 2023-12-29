Oak Thistle LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

