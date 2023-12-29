Oak Thistle LLC Takes $732,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 38.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 429,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.13.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $170,404.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $170,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,687. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

