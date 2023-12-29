Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $380.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $383.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

