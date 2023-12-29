Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.32 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

