Oak Thistle LLC Invests $815,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $184.18.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
