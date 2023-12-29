Oak Thistle LLC Invests $814,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HIW opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

