Oak Thistle LLC Invests $803,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,080 shares of company stock valued at $932,915 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

