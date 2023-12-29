Oak Thistle LLC Invests $795,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.