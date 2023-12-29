Oak Thistle LLC Invests $627,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $209,198,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

