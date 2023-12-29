Oak Thistle LLC Invests $604,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

