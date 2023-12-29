Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.97 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

