Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after acquiring an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.