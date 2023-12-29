Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 941 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $814.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $715.71 and a 200-day moving average of $697.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

