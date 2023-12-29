Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.