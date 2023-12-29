O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in December

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

O3 Mining stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

