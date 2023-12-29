O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in December

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Trading Down 4.0 %
O3 Mining stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
O3 Mining Company Profile
