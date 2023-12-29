O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after buying an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

