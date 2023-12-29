NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,926.62 or 0.99985701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012184 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010562 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00194843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003686 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

