Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV opened at $35.96 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

