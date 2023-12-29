Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 69,602 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $80.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

