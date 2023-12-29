Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 48,548 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00.

NUVL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $80.94.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $320,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

