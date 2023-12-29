NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $51.43 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.