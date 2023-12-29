Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $415,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,748,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

