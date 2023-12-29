NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) vs. Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Head-To-Head Review

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and NORMA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Enterprises $4.92 billion 0.59 $256.53 million $5.97 9.69 NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65

Worthington Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Worthington Enterprises pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Enterprises and NORMA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Worthington Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worthington Enterprises is more favorable than NORMA Group.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and NORMA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Enterprises 6.43% 17.91% 9.28% NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of NORMA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats NORMA Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

