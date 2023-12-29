Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.