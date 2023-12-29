Next Capital Management LLC Has $21.22 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.