Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -20.90%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.