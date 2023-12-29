New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,224,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

