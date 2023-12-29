NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. Analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,570.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,223 shares of company stock valued at $310,161 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

