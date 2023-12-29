Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $21.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 43,082 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $497,597.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,338,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

