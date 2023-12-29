Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $21.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
NMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $302,000.
Shares of NMRA stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.30.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
