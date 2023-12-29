Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

