Naeem Ghauri Acquires 6,172 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) President Naeem Ghauri acquired 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,837.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 422,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,567.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

