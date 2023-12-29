MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Financial Analysis

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EuroDry $70.18 million 0.77 $33.54 million $1.03 18.59

EuroDry has higher revenue and earnings than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A EuroDry 6.43% 1.58% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.6% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MPC Container Ships ASA and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPC Container Ships ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

EuroDry has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.66%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Summary

EuroDry beats MPC Container Ships ASA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

(Get Free Report)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.