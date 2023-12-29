MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $417.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.98 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $164.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.98 and its 200 day moving average is $380.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,721 shares of company stock worth $62,072,711 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

